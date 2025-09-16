Motorbike collides with police car after mounting pavement to escape from officers in Derbyshire town
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to the public for information following an incident involving two motorcycles that failed to stop for police on Preston Avenue, Alfreton – at around 2.50pm on Saturday, September 13.
A team spokesperson said: “During the incident, one of the riders attempted to evade officers by mounting the pavement, resulting in a collision with a police vehicle and causing damage.
“We are seeking to identify the riders of the motorcycles, believed to be an orange KTM RC 125 or 390, and dark-coloured Yamaha MT07 with light blue accents.”
If you witnessed the incident, have any information regarding the identity of the riders, or you can help locate the motorcycles involved, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 25000540605:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.