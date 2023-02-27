Motability car driven by owner's friend seized by Derbyshire Police as drug driver fails to show licence and insurance
Derbyshire police seized a motability car – being driven by the owner’s friend – after a drug driver failed to show his licence and insurance.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:12pm
Officers from Derbyshire Road Crime Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in Chaddesden after it was seen swerving in the road and driving slowly.
The driver tested positive for drugs and refused to provide a driving licence or insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested.
They also failed to provide blood at custody.