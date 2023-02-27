News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Motability car driven by owner's friend seized by Derbyshire Police as drug driver fails to show licence and insurance

Derbyshire police seized a motability car – being driven by the owner’s friend – after a drug driver failed to show his licence and insurance.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:12pm

Officers from Derbyshire Road Crime Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in Chaddesden after it was seen swerving in the road and driving slowly.

The driver tested positive for drugs and refused to provide a driving licence or insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested.

The driver tested positive at a drug test and refused to provide a driving licence or insurance.
Most Popular

They also failed to provide blood at custody.