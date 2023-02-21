Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said further investment in the court system is needed to help it keep up with rising knife crime across the England and Wales.

Ministry of Justice figures show 124 offenders in Derbyshire were given an immediate sentence in the year to September – accounting for 38% of knife crime offenders who went through the criminal justice system.

This was up on the proportion of offenders handed an immediate sentence in 2020-21 (36%), but below the proportion two years prior (39%).

Overall, about 15% of the 328 offenders in Derbyshire who went through the criminal justice system were cautioned, 19% were given community sentences and 18% were suspended sentences.

Across England and Wales, nearly 19,400 knife and offensive weapon offences were formally dealt with – a decrease of 5% since the year ending September 2021. This is despite separate figures showing an 11% increase in knife crime over the course of the same period.

Patrick Green, Ben Kinsella Trust chief executive, said the figures show a difference between recorded knife crime and the number of offences that finally make it into court.

"They also show that there is now a higher likelihood that a knife crime offender will be served with a suspended sentence rather than go to jail for their crime," he added.

He said sanctions imposed by the courts are failing to change the behaviour of habitual offenders, and the courts system needs more investment to keep pace with increasing knife crime figures.

On a national level, the figures showed the average length of sentences for possession of a knife or offensive weapon increased slightly from 7.4 months in 2020-21 to 7.6 months last year.

Superintendent Sarah McAughtrie, Derbyshire polife lead for knife crime, said: “The carrying and use of knives can have a devastating effect on our communities. We work closely with partner organisations to ensure that people understand the risks that knives pose – and divert people away from carrying them.