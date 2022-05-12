More fires lit deliberately in popular Chesterfield park

It was revealed last month that police are investigating a series of alleged arson attacks at Tapton Park – and now photographs show a number of new incidents.

The pictures, posted on Facebook by resident Diane Jay, show damage caused to trees, shrubbery, grassed areas and walkways.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now commented on the problem and says it is working with police and firefighters to reduce the risk of further arson attacks.

More evidence has emerged of fires being deliberately lit in Chesterfield's Tapton Park. Image: Diane Jay.

A council spokesperson said: "We are aware that there have been a limited number of small fires in Tapton Park over the last few weeks.

"We are working with our partners in Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to seek to reduce the risk of similar issues occurring in the future."

Resident Mark Jones, who uses the park at least once every day, has called for more patrols to crack down on the problem.

"The park is one of the best we have in the town, it’s used by many people and we should try to ensure it remains that way,” he said.

Derbyshire police have urged anyone who has information about the incidents to get in touch with officers.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing team are working with the community safety team at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to carry a walkabout in the area and consider steps that can be taken to help prevent further incidents, should it become a longer-term issue.”

Tapton House itself was the victim of vandalism when graffiti was spray-painted on its Georgian brickwork recently.

Tapton Park, Tapton House and its gardens were presented to Chesterfield Borough by Charles Paxton Markham in 1925.

Fire damage in Tapton Park

Anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 22000233155:

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call officers on the non-emergency 101 number.