Officers investigate human trafficking and modern slavery offences after drugs bust in Derbyshire town

Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out enquiries at HMP Nottingham on Thursday, February 10.

This is following a successful drugs warrant executed in May 2021, which uncovered a large cannabis grow inside a property in Bolsover.

They are now investigating claims of human trafficking and modern day slavery offences which came to light after the suspect was found guilty at court and imprisoned last year.

Bolsover SNT officers will continue to probe potential trafficking and slavery offences.