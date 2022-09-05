News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mobile speed cameras locations September 2022: Including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Derby and High Peak

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras throughout Derbyshire in September 2022.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:15 pm

The police speeding vans will be parked in Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ashbourne and Matlock and at various locations in Derby and the High Peak for those commuting further afield.

However police warn the vans will also be placed at other locations across the county.

For more information visit Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership

Undefined: readMore

1. Alfreton

Mansfield Road

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Matlock

Chesterfield Road

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Peak Forest

A623, Hernstone Lane

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Bolsover

B6419, Shuttlewood Road

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4