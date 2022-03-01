Missing teenage girl from Derbyshire found safe and well
A teenage girl reported missing from her Derbyshire home has been found safe and well.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:44 am
Chloe Shilcock was last seen on South Avenue, Buxton, at 7am on Friday February 25.
Police had issued an appeal for help to find Chloe Shilcock, who had last been seen on Friday February 25.
But the 17-year-old has now been found safe and well, police confirmed.
Officers thanked all those who shared the appeal to find her.