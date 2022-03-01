Missing teenage girl from Derbyshire found safe and well

Chloe Shilcock was last seen on South Avenue, Buxton, at 7am on Friday February 25.

Police had issued an appeal for help to find Chloe Shilcock, who had last been seen on Friday February 25.

But the 17-year-old has now been found safe and well, police confirmed.

Chloe Shilcock