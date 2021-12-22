Missing Derbyshire teenager found after police appeal

A missing teenager from Derbyshire has been found following a police appeal.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:50 am
Missing teenager Jaida Cooke

Officers had appealed for help to find Jaida Cooke who had last been seen at around 10.15am on Bywell Lane in Kilburn on Monday, December 20.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Derbyshire police confirmed the 15-year-old has now been found.

They said: “Jaida Cooke who was missing from Kilburn, near Belper has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her.”