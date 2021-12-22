Missing Derbyshire teenager found after police appeal

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke

Officers had appealed for help to find Jaida Cooke who had last been seen at around 10.15am on Bywell Lane in Kilburn on Monday, December 20.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Derbyshire police confirmed the 15-year-old has now been found.