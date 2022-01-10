Missing Derbyshire man found 'safe and well' in Scotland
A Derbyshire man who had been missing since Christmas Day has been found ‘safe and well’ in Scotland, police say.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:16 am
Jonathan Knutton was previously last seen in Mackworth at around 8:30pm on December 25.
His car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3, was later discovered in the Cairngorms National Park, near Aviemore.
Posting on Twitter yesterday (Sunday, January 9) Derbyshire police said: “Jonathan Knutton, who had been reported #missing from #Mackworth on Christmas Day, has been found safe and well in Scotland.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."