Missing Derbyshire man found 'safe and well' in Scotland

Jonathan Knutton has been found 'safe and well' according to police

Jonathan Knutton was previously last seen in Mackworth at around 8:30pm on December 25.

His car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3, was later discovered in the Cairngorms National Park, near Aviemore.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (Sunday, January 9) Derbyshire police said: “Jonathan Knutton, who had been reported #missing from #Mackworth on Christmas Day, has been found safe and well in Scotland.