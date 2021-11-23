Missing Derbyshire girl found 'safe and well'
A 12-year-old girl from Derbyshire who went missing has now been found safe and well.
Roxanne Ratcliffe-Delrosso, who lived in Swadlincote but had been staying in Matlock, was last seen on Saturday, November 20, before being reported missing.
Officers were concerned for the 12-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to help find her yesterday (November 22).
But in an update last night, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Roxanne Ratcliffe-Delrosso, who was reported missing earlier today, has been found safe and well.
