Missing Chesterfield teenager found 'safe and well'
A Chesterfield teenager who went missing two days ago has now been found 'safe and well' according to police.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:51 pm
Derbyshire Constabulary urged the public to help them trace Jodie Taylor after she was last seeing leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18.
In an update on Monday afternoon (December 20), the force confirmed the 17-year-old had been found “safe and well” by an officer in Chesterfield.
“Thank you to all who shared our appeal,” they added.