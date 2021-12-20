Missing Chesterfield teenager found 'safe and well'

Jodie Taylor, 17, has been found 'safe and well' according to police

Derbyshire Constabulary urged the public to help them trace Jodie Taylor after she was last seeing leaving a relative’s home in Arundel Close, Chesterfield, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on Monday afternoon (December 20), the force confirmed the 17-year-old had been found “safe and well” by an officer in Chesterfield.