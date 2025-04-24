Mercedes C180 car seized in Derbyshire – after police officers stop disqualified driver without insurance
Police officers from South Normanton and Somercotes SNT stopped a Mercedes C180 car today (Thursday, April 24) as they believed a disqualified driver was behind the wheel.
After stopping the car, officers confirmed their suspicions and found out the driver wasn't insured either.
The car has been seized under section 165 of the road traffic act and is now off the road.
A spokesperson for Alfreton SNT said: “It is against the law the drive a vehicle while disqualified under any circumstances and every vehicle on the road most be insured.”