Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police offices seized Mercedes car – after disqualified driver without insurance stopped in Derbyshire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers from South Normanton and Somercotes SNT stopped a Mercedes C180 car today (Thursday, April 24) as they believed a disqualified driver was behind the wheel.

After stopping the car, officers confirmed their suspicions and found out the driver wasn't insured either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car has been seized under section 165 of the road traffic act and is now off the road.

A spokesperson for Alfreton SNT said: “It is against the law the drive a vehicle while disqualified under any circumstances and every vehicle on the road most be insured.”