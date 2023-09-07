Mercedes and Audi reportedly damaged on Chesterfield street
A black Audi Q3 and a black Mercedes AMG Class have reportedly been damaged whilst parked on Wheathill Close, in the Holme Hall area of Chesterfield.
The victim, a man in his 40s, alleges the vehicles have been damaged over seven months.
As a result police are now investigating and asking anyone who has seen suspicious behaviour to come forward.
Officers were first called just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 16 and it is believed the damage took place between February 1 and August 15.
Anyone with information which can help the investigation, especially CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the reference 23*509455 using any of the below methods:
-
Website – use the online contact form
-
Facebook – send a message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
-
Twitter / X – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
-