A black Audi Q3 and a black Mercedes AMG Class have reportedly been damaged whilst parked on Wheathill Close, in the Holme Hall area of Chesterfield.

The victim, a man in his 40s, alleges the vehicles have been damaged over seven months.

As a result police are now investigating and asking anyone who has seen suspicious behaviour to come forward.

Police are investigating the incidents

Officers were first called just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 16 and it is believed the damage took place between February 1 and August 15.