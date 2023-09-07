News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Mercedes and Audi reportedly damaged on Chesterfield street

Police are appealing for information after two cars have been damaged over a period of months.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A black Audi Q3 and a black Mercedes AMG Class have reportedly been damaged whilst parked on Wheathill Close, in the Holme Hall area of Chesterfield.

The victim, a man in his 40s, alleges the vehicles have been damaged over seven months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result police are now investigating and asking anyone who has seen suspicious behaviour to come forward.

Police are investigating the incidentsPolice are investigating the incidents
Police are investigating the incidents
Most Popular

Officers were first called just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 16 and it is believed the damage took place between February 1 and August 15.

Anyone with information which can help the investigation, especially CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the reference 23*509455 using any of the below methods: