Men reported for illegally fishing in the Peak District river as van seized

Three men have been reported to the Environment Agency following an incident in Bakewell.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended a report of three men illegally fishing in the river in Bakewell yesterday afternoon (May 9).

The men were reported to the Environment Agency for fishing without a rod licence.

