Men reported for illegally fishing in the Peak District river as van seized
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three men have been reported to the Environment Agency following an incident in Bakewell.
Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended a report of three men illegally fishing in the river in Bakewell yesterday afternoon (May 9).
The men were reported to the Environment Agency for fishing without a rod licence.
Officers seized the van – as checks showed that the driver didn't have any insurance to drive it, nor did the other males he came with.