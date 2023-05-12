News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Men detained after group of youths try car door handles in Derbyshire village

Three males have been detained by officers after an incident in Sawley.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent, Sawley.Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent, Sawley.
Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent, Sawley.

On Wednesday, May 10, Police Officers and PCSOs from the Long Eaton Police team were called to reports of a group of youths trying car door handles and property in the Sawley area.

After a search of the area, one youth made off on a cycle and two on foot. Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All men were detained for multiple offences and the investigation continues.