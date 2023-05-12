Men detained after group of youths try car door handles in Derbyshire village
Three males have been detained by officers after an incident in Sawley.
On Wednesday, May 10, Police Officers and PCSOs from the Long Eaton Police team were called to reports of a group of youths trying car door handles and property in the Sawley area.
After a search of the area, one youth made off on a cycle and two on foot. Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent.
All men were detained for multiple offences and the investigation continues.