Men detained after group of youths try car door handles in Derbyshire village

On Wednesday, May 10, Police Officers and PCSOs from the Long Eaton Police team were called to reports of a group of youths trying car door handles and property in the Sawley area.

After a search of the area, one youth made off on a cycle and two on foot. Thanks to quick action by the officers two males were soon detained in the garden of a property on Shaftesbury Avenue and one male was detained on Fairfield Crescent.