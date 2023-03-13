Men arrested after large amount of drugs and cash found in Chesterfield

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team went to the home in Church Walk, New Whittington, on Monday, March 6.

When they arrived, they found two men inside the property, both of whom were wanted for other offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was searched and a large amount of drugs, scales, dealer bags and cash were discovered.

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team went to the home in Church Walk, New Whittington, on Monday, March 6. The property was searched and a large amount of drugs, scales, dealer bags and cash were discovered.

The two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Matthew Adams, from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is another example of my officers cracking down on the supply of illegal drugs in Chesterfield. The community can be certain that we’re doing all we can to rid the area of this problem and the crimes that are caused as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about drugs being stored, grown or dealt in Chesterfield, then you can contact us, in confidence, at any time.”

Anyone who has any information on drug dealing can contact officers on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101