Members of the public warned not to approach convicted rapist who is on the loose

Police are warning members of the public not to approach a convicted rapist who is on the loose.

Ramion Tomlinson, 32, absconded from Sheffield Crown Court on December 8 last year after he was found guilty of rape and sentenced to nine years in prison.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Investigations have been on going and despite numerous enquiries, Tomlinson remains outstanding. Officers are now asking for your help to help locate him.

“Tomlinson is around 5ft 3ins tall with black hair. He is believed to frequent the Manor, Stradbroke and Wybourne areas of Sheffield.

“The public are asked not to approach Tomlinson but to call 999 if you see him quoting crime reference number 14/13023/18.

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”