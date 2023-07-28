News you can trust since 1855
Meet the adorable dogs keeping Derbyshire safe

Derbyshire Constabulary has two new recruits - and they are both absolutely beautiful.
By Oliver McManus
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Indy and Lou, two police dogs, will be working hard to keep the county safe and dishing out ruff justice along the way.

Both have completed training after being reassigned to new handlers following the departures of their previous handlers. After completing a four-week course, which gives the dogs and handlers the chance to learn about each other, Indy and Lou received their certificates earlier this month.

They will now be out working across Derbyshire - searching for drugs, cash and firearms.

Indy (left) and Lou are Derbyshire police's two newest recruitsIndy (left) and Lou are Derbyshire police's two newest recruits
PC Dean Allen, who led the training said: “Both these dogs were previously licensed with other handlers and I’m very pleased with how the new handlers have bonded and taken to the new dogs, how the dogs have taken to them and how they’ve come together as a team to pass this course.”

Both Lou’s handler PC Darren Drew and Indy’s handler PC Sarah Ellis already work with two of our general purpose dogs, but this is the first time either of them have worked directly with our specially trained drugs, cash and firearms search dogs.

And despite the old saying about never working with animals, PC Darren Drew wouldn’t want to do anything else.

“This is the best job in the world,” he said. “It’s the most enjoyable role I’ve had in my 21 years of policing.”

To find out more about Indy and Lou’s training you can watch this video from Derbyshire Constabulary.