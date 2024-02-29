Maureen Gilbert: Two possible causes of death as inquest opens after Chesterfield grandma found dead in flooded house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found and identified by her son at her home address of Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield on October 21, 2023, Coroners Court heard.

Mrs Gilbert lived on her own as she was widowed after her husband Jack Gilbert, who she married in 1975, passed away.

A post-mortem was carried out and Mrs Gilbert’s cause of death is subject to confirmation as two possibilities are being investigated including drowning in the flood water or coronary artery atheroma and valvular heart disease.

An inquest has been opened today into the cause of death of Chesterfield grandma who was found dead in her flooded house after storm Babet.

The court heard that Mrs Gilbert’s family is aware of the inquest opening but did not wish to attend.

Coroner Susan Evans said: “I express my deepest condolences to the family.”

The proceedings have been adjourned and the date of the next hearing has not been yet confirmed.

Mrs Gilbert’s house was one of about 400 homes in Chesterfield that were evacuated after River Rother broke its banks during Storm Babet on Friday, October 20, 2023.