News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Maureen Gilbert: Two possible causes of death as inquest opens after Chesterfield grandma found dead in flooded house

An inquest has been opened today (February 29) into the cause of death of Chesterfield grandma who was found dead in her flooded house after Storm Babet.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found and identified by her son at her home address of Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield on October 21, 2023, Coroners Court heard.

Mrs Gilbert lived on her own as she was widowed after her husband Jack Gilbert, who she married in 1975, passed away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post-mortem was carried out and Mrs Gilbert’s cause of death is subject to confirmation as two possibilities are being investigated including drowning in the flood water or coronary artery atheroma and valvular heart disease.

An inquest has been opened today into the cause of death of Chesterfield grandma who was found dead in her flooded house after storm Babet.An inquest has been opened today into the cause of death of Chesterfield grandma who was found dead in her flooded house after storm Babet.
An inquest has been opened today into the cause of death of Chesterfield grandma who was found dead in her flooded house after storm Babet.

The court heard that Mrs Gilbert’s family is aware of the inquest opening but did not wish to attend.

Coroner Susan Evans said: “I express my deepest condolences to the family.”

The proceedings have been adjourned and the date of the next hearing has not been yet confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Gilbert’s house was one of about 400 homes in Chesterfield that were evacuated after River Rother broke its banks during Storm Babet on Friday, October 20, 2023.

A separate internal police investigation and fire and service investigation into the response and the evacuation of homes in the area are also being carried out.