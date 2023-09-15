Watch more videos on Shots!

Two men were walking through Hall Leys Park, in Matlock, at around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 27.

They were reportedly approached by a group of men / teenagers with one victim allegedly assaulted.

His vape and phone were stolen with the phone damaged and later returned.

Police have made no more arrests

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery but launched a public appeal to help identify the rest of the group.

The group, of approximately five individuals, were all wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas.

Issuing an update on Wednesday (September 13), a police spokesperson said no further arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary using the following reference number – 23*533705.