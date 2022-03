This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Alfreton, South Normanton, Matlock, Ilkeston, Dronfield, Buxton and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website.

