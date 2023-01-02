Manhunt launched for teen arsonist who torched Derbyshire schools and churches

Johnny Brady left St Andrew’s Healthcare facility in Northampton, at about 3.30pm on new year’s eve, and Northamptonshire police are urging the public not to approach him, but to call the Force Control Room on 999 with any sightings.

The 19-year-old is white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black trainers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to appeal directly to Johnny to reassure him that he is not in trouble but to please return to St Andrews or make yourself known to the police. We need to make sure you are safe and receive the care that you need.

Police areappealing for help to urgently locate teenager Johnny Brady who has absconded from St Andrew’s Healthcare facility

“We would also like to appeal to members of the public to under no circumstance approach Johnny. If you see him or know where he is, it is important that you call us as a matter of urgency on 999.”

Det Supt Richard Tompkins, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "We have officers who are actively looking for Johnny however, he has now been missing for almost 24-hours, and with no confirmed sightings, we are becoming increasingly concerned.

"Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately."

He said the force was investigating three incidents of bags of rubbish being set alight overnight within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds, "which may be linked to Johnny".

Brady was given a hospital order in September after a court heard he caused millions of pounds worth of damage to schools and churches between October and December 2020.