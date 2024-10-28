Police are appealing for information after a convict absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Patrick Pugh left the prison at around 12.30 am on Saturday, October 26.

The 34-year-old is described as white, of a medium build with short brown hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and was carrying a bag. He has links to Shrewsbury in the West Mercia area.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Pugh, and instead are asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 37 of 26 October:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.