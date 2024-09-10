Manhunt after Derbyshire prisoner convicted of aggravated burglary goes on the run

Police are appealing for help to find a convict who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Andrew Bowering left the open prison just before 11.30 am today (Tuesday, September 10).

The 30-year-old was serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated burglary.

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a medium build with blonde hair.

Bowering was last seen wearing glasses, grey joggers, a jacket with a dark blue body and light blue/turquoise sleeves and white trainers. He has links to the Willenhall area of the West Midlands.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Bowering, and instead contact police on the details below with reference 590 of 10 September:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.