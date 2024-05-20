Man with head and face injuries after assault outside Derbyshire micro pub on Saturday night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened around 1.30 am on Sunday, May 19, outside the Angry Bee micro pub on Godfrey Street in Heanor. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was assaulted receiving injuries to his face and head.
Officers are now appealing for CCTV or any members of the public who witnessed the incident or were directly affected by it.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000292726:
On the website you can use the online contact form; you can send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or contact them by phone calling 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.