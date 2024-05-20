Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a 28-year-old man was assaulted during a night out in Heanor.

The incident happened around 1.30 am on Sunday, May 19, outside the Angry Bee micro pub on Godfrey Street in Heanor. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was assaulted receiving injuries to his face and head.

Officers are now appealing for CCTV or any members of the public who witnessed the incident or were directly affected by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000292726:

The incident happened around 1.30 am on Sunday, May 19, outside the Angry Bee micro pub on Godfrey Street in Heanor.

On the website you can use the online contact form; you can send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or contact them by phone calling 101.