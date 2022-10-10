Man who died after being shot at Derbyshire police station is named

On Friday 7 October at 9.55am officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station, off Ascot Drive in Derby .

During the incident a window was smashed at the police station. Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was then discharged.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Poiice have named the man who was shot

The man has been named as 35-year-old Marius Ciolac of Osmaston Road in Derby, his next of kin has been informed.