Man wanted on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children arrested during Derbyshire police operation targeting unsafe drivers – as 30 vehicles stopped including car with no brakes

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Officers have stopped 30 vehicles during an operation targeting unsafe drivers in Langley Mill.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team set up a check site at Trent Barton bus depot in Langley Mill to target fatal four offences and unsafe vehicles.

Most Popular

Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were joined by colleagues from Derbyshire Roads Policing unit and vehicle examiners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

30 vehicles were pulled in for further checks with multiple suspected offences identified.

Officers have stopped 30 vehicles during an operation targeting unsafe drivers in Langley Mill.placeholder image
Officers have stopped 30 vehicles during an operation targeting unsafe drivers in Langley Mill.

The offences included nine incident of not wearing a seatbelt, seven offences of using a mobile phone whilst driving, six number plate offences, two insecure load offences and two tint offences

During one of the vehicle checks for excess tint, officers identified the driver as being wanted on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. He was arrested and taken to custody.

Advice was given to 11 drivers who took action there and then, including removing tint and replacing registration plates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two vehicles were issued PG9 prohibition notices due to being in a dangerous condition, including one with no brakes.

PG9 prohibition notices prevent the vehicles from being driven again until all issues are rectified.

Operation Safedrive is an ongoing Derbyshire Police campaign to educate motorists about responsible driving and making roads in Derbyshire safer.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice