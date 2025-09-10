Officers have stopped 30 vehicles during an operation targeting unsafe drivers in Langley Mill.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team set up a check site at Trent Barton bus depot in Langley Mill to target fatal four offences and unsafe vehicles.

Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were joined by colleagues from Derbyshire Roads Policing unit and vehicle examiners.

30 vehicles were pulled in for further checks with multiple suspected offences identified.

The offences included nine incident of not wearing a seatbelt, seven offences of using a mobile phone whilst driving, six number plate offences, two insecure load offences and two tint offences

During one of the vehicle checks for excess tint, officers identified the driver as being wanted on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. He was arrested and taken to custody.

Advice was given to 11 drivers who took action there and then, including removing tint and replacing registration plates.

Two vehicles were issued PG9 prohibition notices due to being in a dangerous condition, including one with no brakes.

PG9 prohibition notices prevent the vehicles from being driven again until all issues are rectified.

Operation Safedrive is an ongoing Derbyshire Police campaign to educate motorists about responsible driving and making roads in Derbyshire safer.