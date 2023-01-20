News you can trust since 1855
Man wanted on recall from prison arrested in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Police have located and arrested a man who absconded from prison.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 2:39pm

The Creswell and Whitwell police teams had been looking for a man who was wanted on recall to prison.

After a few unsuccessful address checks he was located in Creswell, arrested and transported to the custody suite and is now awaiting onward travel back to prison.If you need to report a crime you can contact the force by calling 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.