Man wanted for domestic violence arrested in Chesterfield after crashing car during police chase
A man who crashed his car in Chesterfield after a police chase – and told officers he would not be surrendering until after Christmas – was arrested yesterday.
On Thursday, December 23, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spotted a vehicle in Chesterfield believed to contain a man wanted for several domestic violence matters.
The driver failed to stop and the car was lost along a country lane, but was located by officers a short time later – having crashed into a drystone wall.
In a tweet, a DRCU spokesperson said: “Derbyshire Dog Section and National Police Air Service called in but unfortunately male not found. He did speak to us later on the phone though, explaining he wasn’t surrendering until January.
“Undeterred we made some further enquiries, arresting him for many matters hours later. Remanded for Christmas”