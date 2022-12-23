Man wanted for domestic violence arrested in Chesterfield after crashing car during police chase

On Thursday, December 23, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spotted a vehicle in Chesterfield believed to contain a man wanted for several domestic violence matters.

The driver failed to stop and the car was lost along a country lane, but was located by officers a short time later – having crashed into a drystone wall.

In a tweet, a DRCU spokesperson said: “Derbyshire Dog Section and National Police Air Service called in but unfortunately male not found. He did speak to us later on the phone though, explaining he wasn’t surrendering until January.

The driver was eventually taken into custody after telling officers he would not surrender until next year.