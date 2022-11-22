Man wanted for attempted murder caught by Derbyshire police - as his car had no insurance

The man was spotted after he drove past police on patrol on the M1 motorway in Barlborough. Initial checks by members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who stopped the man, revealed that he had no car insurance. He said he had just bought the vehicle, claiming he planned to insure it the next day.

The driver was using his Albanian licence despite living in England for over three years and a check on the police national computer, revealed that the man was wanted in connection with multiple offences including driving whilst banned, burglary, serious assault and attempted murder.

Police confirmed that the man has now been charged with motoring offences following the Derbyshire police stop and he has also been arrested by West Midlands Police in connection with the other allegations.