Man tries to steal microwave and hoover from Sainsbury's store in Derbyshire - but walks into metal pole

Police are appealing for help to find the man who attempted to steal items from the Derbyshire supermarket.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

A man tried a clean getaway with a Henry Hoover and microwave oven but leaving the store without paying, he walked straight into the metal pole next to the exit.

On his second attempt to escape the trolley got stuck on the rug as due to the alarm activation the trollies lock their wheels.

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Civic Way, Swadlincote, at 1pm on Saturday, April 1.

Police are appealing for information after a man tried to steal a Henry Hoover & Microwave oven from Sainsbury's store in Swadlincote.Police are appealing for information after a man tried to steal a Henry Hoover & Microwave oven from Sainsbury's store in Swadlincote.
Police are appealing for information after a man tried to steal a Henry Hoover & Microwave oven from Sainsbury's store in Swadlincote.
A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “The male left empty-handed with his failed attempt at a supermarket sweep and went home to a Pot Noodle.

“If you are the person in the image or recognise the man, please contact us.”

Anyone who would like to speak to the officers regarding the incident can contact the force using details below quoting reference 230000196409:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

