Man tries to steal microwave and hoover from Sainsbury's store in Derbyshire - but walks into metal pole
Police are appealing for help to find the man who attempted to steal items from the Derbyshire supermarket.
A man tried a clean getaway with a Henry Hoover and microwave oven but leaving the store without paying, he walked straight into the metal pole next to the exit.
On his second attempt to escape the trolley got stuck on the rug as due to the alarm activation the trollies lock their wheels.
The incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Civic Way, Swadlincote, at 1pm on Saturday, April 1.
A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “The male left empty-handed with his failed attempt at a supermarket sweep and went home to a Pot Noodle.
“If you are the person in the image or recognise the man, please contact us.”
