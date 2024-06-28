Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault in Heanor.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Holbrook Street in Heanor at around 1.10 pm today (June 28).

The incident involved a man in his twenties, who had suffered stab wounds to his leg. He has been taken to hospital but his physical injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*381435:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.