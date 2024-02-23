Man taken to hospital with serious stab wound after incident in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing near Ilkeston.

Officers were called to Skeavingtons Lane in Cotmanhay just after 11am today (February 23) to reports that a man has been seriously injured.

At the scene officers found a man in his fourties who had suffered a serious stab wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A significant police presence remains at the scene while enquiries continue.

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 362-230224 using any of the below methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101