Man taken to hospital with serious stab wound after incident in Derbyshire village
Officers were called to Skeavingtons Lane in Cotmanhay just after 11am today (February 23) to reports that a man has been seriously injured.
At the scene officers found a man in his fourties who had suffered a serious stab wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A significant police presence remains at the scene while enquiries continue.
Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 362-230224 using any of the below methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.