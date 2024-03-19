Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault near to Derbyshire nightclub and convenience store
The incident happened just after 4am on Saturday, January 20, on The Wardwick between Fever nightclub and the Premier convenience store.It is believed that there was an altercation between two groups of young men, and one of the young men was reportedly punched to the floor and kicked. The victim was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered serious injuries to his head and face.
CCTV images have been released today (March 19) as part of enquiries into the assault. The images show two men whom officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident as they may have information which could help with police enquiries.
Anyone who can recognise the men, witnessed the incident or has any information which could help, is urged to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 24*39401:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website