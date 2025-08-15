A man has been arrested while a police cordon remains in place in Ilkeston town centre.

Parts of Ilkeston town centre have been taped off by police earlier today (Friday, August 15) after an incident at Wilton Place.

A man in his 50s was injured and taken to hospital, while another man, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses have reported that a number of police vehicles have been seen at Wilton Place and Bath Street throughout the afternoon.

Derbyshire police confirmed that one cordon currently remains in place in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men in Wilton Place, Ilkeston, today (Friday 15 August).

“We attended the scene within six minutes of receiving the call just before 11.30am.

“One man, aged in his 50s, sustained a minor arm injury, and he has been taken to hospital for treatment. We believe the injury was caused by a knife and officers have since recovered the weapon.

“A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“We have been conducting high-visibility patrols and established two cordons – one of which has now been removed, whilst the other remains in place this afternoon. Officers will remain in the area whilst we conduct our enquiries.

“This was an isolated incident and it is believed the two men were known to each other.”