Man taken to hospital with head injuries after fight outside Chesterfield bar

Police are appealing for information following an assault outside a bar in Chesterfield which saw a man taken to hospital with head injuries.

Officers were called to attend reports that a group of men were fighting outside the Tiki Bar in Corporation Street at about 1am on Saturday 21 June.

A man, aged in his 20s, sustained a head injury during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man, also aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information to come forward.

Any businesses who have CCTV footage which covers the scene and have not already spoken to officers are also encouraged to come forward.

Information can be passed onusing one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*359978:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.