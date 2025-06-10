Officers investigating an assault in a Swadlincote shop are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Friday, May 16, in the Swan Premier Stores, in Midland Road, when a man was punched by two other men inside the shop.

Two men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, including a fractured eye socket, and required hospital treatment.

On Tuesday, June 10 Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to the public in connection with the assault.

Anyone who has any information that may be useful to officers, is contact police using any of the methods below with reference 25*283238:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.