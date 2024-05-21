Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after dispute with e-scooter riders in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire man suffered facial injuries after an assault.

Officers believe that the incident happened on Wollaton Road North in Derby just before 5 pm on Thursday, May 9. A man in his forties was allegedly approached by a teenage boy or young man and assaulted.

Just minutes later he reportedly had a dispute with a group of people with e-scooters. He suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and received treatment at a hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with information which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below, quoting reference 24000296465:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.