Man taken to hospital after ‘large’ fight in Derbyshire town

The incident occurred on King Street in Belper at around 12.10am this morning (Saturday, April 16).

According to Derbyshire police, emergency services were called to the area following reports of a “large number of people fighting”.

It is understood the man suffered an injury to his head during the brawl and he was subsequently taken to hospital to be checked over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a man was injured in a 'large' fight in King Street, Belper (google)

Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and work is ongoing to identify the people involved.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 22*215031.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.