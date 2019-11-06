Man suffers head injuries after alleged stabbing in Chesterfield

A man suffered head injuries after an alleged stabbing in Chesterfield this morning.

Police were called to Arundel Close, Newbold, to reports that a man had been stabbed at around 6am.

Arundel Close

On attendance, a 32-year-old man was found with serious but not life threatening injuries to the side of his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who was in the area and has any information, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 19*593621 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.