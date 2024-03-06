Man stabbed in Derbyshire before attackers take off on e-scooter towards Asda store
A 20-year-old man reported that he was walking along Grampian Way at around 6.30pm on Saturday, March 2 when he was approached by two men.
The men pulled him to the ground and one of them stabbed the victim, before making off on a e-scooter in the direction of Asda. The men are described as Asian and were wearing black clothing.
The victim was treated by paramedics following the incident, and his injuries have been described as not life threatening or changing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw men matching this description in the area, is asked to contact the force quoting reference 24*128149.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website