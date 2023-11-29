News you can trust since 1855
Man seriously injured as two people hospitalised following horror crash in Derbyshire town

A pair of men were hospitalised – one having suffered a serious injury – following a crash in a Derbyshire town yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on Shuttlewood Road at Bolsover at 1.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 28).

The collision involved one car, an Audi S3, and two men were taken to hospital – with one having suffered a serious injury.

A force spokesperson said: “No arrests were made but enquiries are ongoing, and we would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car in the moments before the crash.”

The car was left seriously damaged and two people were taken to hospital. Image: Bolsover Fire StationThe car was left seriously damaged and two people were taken to hospital. Image: Bolsover Fire Station
The car was left seriously damaged and two people were taken to hospital. Image: Bolsover Fire Station

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000734943:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.