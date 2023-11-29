Man seriously injured as two people hospitalised following horror crash in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on Shuttlewood Road at Bolsover at 1.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 28).
The collision involved one car, an Audi S3, and two men were taken to hospital – with one having suffered a serious injury.
A force spokesperson said: “No arrests were made but enquiries are ongoing, and we would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car in the moments before the crash.”
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000734943:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.