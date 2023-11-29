Man seriously injured as two people hospitalised following horror crash in Derbyshire town

A pair of men were hospitalised – one having suffered a serious injury – following a crash in a Derbyshire town yesterday.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on Shuttlewood Road at Bolsover at 1.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 28).

The collision involved one car, an Audi S3, and two men were taken to hospital – with one having suffered a serious injury.

A force spokesperson said: “No arrests were made but enquiries are ongoing, and we would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car in the moments before the crash.”

The car was left seriously damaged and two people were taken to hospital. Image: Bolsover Fire Station

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000734943:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101