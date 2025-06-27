Man sentenced after Derbyshire police seize cannabis grow, class A drugs and ‘significant amount of cash’

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
A man was handed a suspended prison sentence after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized.

Matthew Nelmes of Whatall, Nottingham, received a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

This comes after officers from Derbyshire Police stopped a vehicle driven by Nelmes on Town Street in Pinxton on February 5.

Nelmes was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and a search of his property uncovered a cannabis grow, further quantities of Class A drugs, and a significant amount of cash.

Nelmes was remanded into police custody and appeared in court. He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and production of cannabis before being sentenced.

A spokesperson for Alfreton Police SNT said: “We remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe. If you have any concerns or information, please report it to us via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

