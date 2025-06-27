Man sentenced after Derbyshire police seize cannabis grow, class A drugs and ‘significant amount of cash’

A man was handed a suspended prison sentence after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Nelmes of Whatall, Nottingham, received a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

This comes after officers from Derbyshire Police stopped a vehicle driven by Nelmes on Town Street in Pinxton on February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelmes was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and a search of his property uncovered a cannabis grow, further quantities of Class A drugs, and a significant amount of cash.

Matthew Nelmes of Whatall, Nottingham, received a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Nelmes was remanded into police custody and appeared in court. He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and production of cannabis before being sentenced.

A spokesperson for Alfreton Police SNT said: “We remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe. If you have any concerns or information, please report it to us via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”