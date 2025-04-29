Man sent to prison after drugs raid at Derbyshire property – which saw police uncover “large quantity” of suspected narcotics
A man was recalled to prison after officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Cotmanhay.
A team spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old male has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, after being arrested last week when officers carried out a warrant at an address in Stratford Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston.
“During the warrant, which was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, officers discovered a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, items related to drugs supply and an offensive weapon.”