Man seen trying car doors in two Derbyshire villages jailed
A man who was seen trying car doors in two Derbyshire village has been jailed.
Chris Howell, who was seen trying car doors in Kilburn and Denby Village last week, was arrested by officers from Amber Valley on Thursday, February 6.
Howell, of Chapel Street, Kilburn was charged with taking without owners consent and breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.
He appeared at court shortly, where he was convicted and sentenced to 48 weeks in prison for his offences.