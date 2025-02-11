Man seen trying car doors in two Derbyshire villages jailed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:42 BST
A man who was seen trying car doors in two Derbyshire village has been jailed.

Chris Howell, who was seen trying car doors in Kilburn and Denby Village last week, was arrested by officers from Amber Valley on Thursday, February 6.

Howell, of Chapel Street, Kilburn was charged with taking without owners consent and breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

He appeared at court shortly, where he was convicted and sentenced to 48 weeks in prison for his offences.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice