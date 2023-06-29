The incident reportedly took place on Devonshire Street in Brimington on June 16 – shortly after 9.20am.

Officers attended and were told by a mum that she was approached by an old man who asked how much it would cost to buy her two year old.

Police said they were still investigating the ‘suspicious incident’ and were appealing for witnesses.

The man is described as being 5ft11ins tall, wearing a dark blue and black cap, with a green jacket and jeans.

Providing an update on June 28, a police spokesperson confirmed the incident remained under investigation and that no arrests had been made in connection with the report.