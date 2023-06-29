News you can trust since 1855
Man reportedly tried to 'buy a child' in Chesterfield

Police are continuing to investigate after reports that an 'old man’ tried to buy her child near Chesterfield.
By Oliver McManus
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

The incident reportedly took place on Devonshire Street in Brimington on June 16 – shortly after 9.20am.

Officers attended and were told by a mum that she was approached by an old man who asked how much it would cost to buy her two year old.

Police said they were still investigating the ‘suspicious incident’ and were appealing for witnesses.

Police are investigating the 'suspicious' incidentPolice are investigating the 'suspicious' incident
The man is described as being 5ft11ins tall, wearing a dark blue and black cap, with a green jacket and jeans.

Providing an update on June 28, a police spokesperson confirmed the incident remained under investigation and that no arrests had been made in connection with the report.

Posting on social media, the mum said she was “very shaken up” and that the man left quickly as another man was jogging past.