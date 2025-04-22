Man remanded to prison after woman in her 90s robbed in Derbyshire alleyway
The incident occurred in the alleyway between Milton Street and Wesley Street around 11am on April 2 at and saw the woman in her 90s robbed of her handbag.
It is believed that the suspect may have dumped the bag that he stole – a distinctive brown tapestry bag with an orange pattern, with side panels which are dark brown, and two small brown looped handles – in either Milton Street, Milton Road, Ash Street or Norman Street.
Police have now launched an appeal for anyone who lives in those streets and may have found or seen a bag matching that description to get in touch with the officers.
A 33-year-old man from Ilkeston has been charged with robbery and remanded to prison in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*189585:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.