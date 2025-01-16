Man prosecuted for using illegal crayfish traps in Derbyshire river

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a Nottinghamshire man for illegally fishing for crayfish on the River Derwent.

The incident happened on the River Derwent at South Oaks Farm, Rowsley Road in Beeley on Thursday, July 13, 2023 and saw a man poaching Crayfish with illegal traps.

The traps were seized at the scene and an evidence package was handed to the Environment Agency, ahead of the prosecution.

On Monday, January 13, Armands Rukmanis, 36, appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court in connection to the incident.

Rukmanis, of Rawson Street, Selston, pleaded guilty to the offence committed in July 2023 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay costs of £300.

The court was told that Rukmanis was stopped by a riverkeeper who recognised him previously for setting crayfish traps. Derbyshire Police also attended and Rukmanis, having initially said he had not started to set crayfish traps, admitted he had already set eight traps.

He confirmed that he knew that this activity was illegal, stating he had a licence for another location. The traps were seized by the police.

The Environment Agency regulates crayfish fishing to protect native white clawed crayfish. Licences can be granted for commercial reasons, fisheries management and scientific research.

Commercial trapping of crayfish for human consumption is not permitted, because it can cause the spread of disease (known as the crayfish plague) from invasive signal crayfish to native white claw crayfish. This is fatal to native white claw crayfish.

Trapping also results in an increase in the population of signal crayfish, because it removes the larger crayfish which naturally predate on the smaller ones.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency, said: “This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of fishing for crayfish.

“Anyone wanting to fish for crayfish must contact the Environment Agency to apply for a permit first.

“Fishing illegally can incur an unlimited fine and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.”

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.