Police has confirmed that a man has been pronounced dead in Chesterfield town centre earlier this morning (April 19).

An alleyway between the former Poundstretcher store at 16 Saltergate and the Kid’s Planet nursery in Chesterfield remains screened off and police tape is at the site.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received reports of a man being found unconscious in Saltergate, Chesterfield, at 6.30am on Friday 19 April.

"The man was later pronounced dead. His family are aware. At this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

