Man pleads guilty to murder after victim was stabbed and died at Lloyds bank branch in Derbyshire

A man has admitted murdering a father at a bank branch in Derbyshire – and will be sentenced for the crime later this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur pleaded guilty to murder when he appeared at Derby Crown Court today (Thursday, August 21).

Gurvinder Johal, who was a customer at the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby, was stabbed by Nur on Tuesday, May 6. Mr Johal died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nur, 47, of Western Road, Derby, will be sentenced on October 29. Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “I am pleased that Mr Johal’s family will not have to sit through a trial now that Nur has admitted this offence.

Nur will be sentenced on October 29.

“I’d like to thank them for their support throughout and my thoughts, and those of all the team, remain with them.”

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service East Midlands, said: “Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has pleaded guilty and accepted that he murdered Gurvinder Johal.

“This was a truly shocking crime, committed in broad daylight in a busy city centre bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the whole community has been affected by this happening in their midst, our thoughts and profound sympathies are with Mr Johal’s family, friends and loved ones.

“They have had a much-loved husband, father, husband and son snatched from them by this senseless crime.”